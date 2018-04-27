Tanzania: Kagera Ras Calls for Hard Work, Unity

Bukoba — KAGERA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Diwani Athuman has underscored the need to work harder, in unity, to sustain the development achieved during the 54 years of the union between Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

As we commemorate the union between Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, we must work harder and maintain the existing peace, which is of paramount importance. People should not keep on complaining without doing anything.

The government under President John Magufuli is keen on improving the lives of Tanzanians," he said. Mr Athuman also called for intensive investments as the region has abundant land for largescale investments in agriculture. "Agriculture offers employment opportunity to millions of Tanzanians.

It contributes a lot in the economy of this country. It produces raw materials to feed the domestic industries and others are exported, so you can see the potential in this sector that needs to be explored," he said.

He said Kagera region was conducive for such investment due to being closer to four neighbouring countries-Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya across Lake Victoria for exports of food products.

He advised the residents to utilize subsidized electricity at 27,000/- in their midst under the Rural Electrification Agency (REA 111) to establish more medium industries, besides their staple food's cultivations.

He urged them to be creative in coming up with small projects that would boost family incomes. He further called upon the community to take advantage of the funds issued by the government, donors and various financial institutions so that the money could make positive changes in their live