Sudan: RSF, Policemen Injured, Missing, After Clash With Herders in North Darfur

Tawila Locality — Seven policemen and members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia were wounded and three others went missing in a clash between a joint force of police and RSF and herders at Klu area of Tawila locality in North Darfur on Wednesday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday, a group of herders attacked a number of farmers who were cleaning their farms at Klu area and instantly killed Omar Babikir.

They added that on Wednesday a force of RSF and police went out to track-down the perpetrators who ambushed the force at Wadi Klu where seven members of the joint force were wounded and three went missing.

They reported that the wounded were taken to Tawila hospital.

On Wednesday herders beat, beat and injured a number of farmers at Kator area.

One of the injured told Radio Dabanga that a group of herders attacked a number of farmers while they were cleaning their farms at Kator area, beat them with sticks and flogged them with whips and seriously injured, three of them including Mariam Younis Hamid, Sadiya Ibrahim Saleh and Adam Ibrahim Ahmed.

Militiamen stopped vehicles loaded with fuel coming from Libya on their way to North Darfur.

Sources said that the RSF based in the far north of North Darfur on the border with Um Baru stopped at least ten vehicles loaded with fuel coming from Libya via Kree in Chad which hosts thousands of Sudanese gold miners.

The source added that fuel is available in large quantities in the mining areas encouraging the Sudanese citizens to smuggle it to the states of Darfur which are suffering an acute fuel crisis