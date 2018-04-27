Sudan: South Darfur Wali Determined to Dismantle Kalma Camp

Nyala — The Wali of South Darfur Adam El Faki has announced his determination to dismantle Kalma Camp for displaced people, one of the largest camps in Darfur and evacuate the displaced within two weeks as part of Al Bashir's voluntary return plan and end the camps in the province so that there would be no displaced camp by the end of the year.

The governor said in a speech to a group of returnees to a village in South Darfur, said we are going to dismantle camp Kalma within one or two weeks.

He added: "people have better leave the camp which we will stage within a week since voluntary return project is the president's plan.

He pointed out that the residents of Kass had been expelled from schools after giving them a period of one month after which they were forcibly removed within the expiration of the deadline

He confirmed that by the end of the year 2018 there will be no displaced camp, food, relief, money or organisations.

Governor El Faki ordered the arrest of seven of the leaders of the displaced people at camp Kalma headed by Yagoub Furi, the general coordinator of camps for displaced persons and refugees, this as well as ordering the arrest of every person, even a minister or native administration leader objecting to the voluntary return to be transferred to Swakin in the Red Sea State for objecting to the President's project

The governor ordered the arrest of the seven people of camp Kalma standing against voluntary repatriation including Furi, Sheikh Osman Tarlin, youth leader Idris Darbanja and others.

He described the displaced peoples' complaint to UNAMID about lack of security, compensations and attacks said that the government gave as useless.

El Faki said we had prepared 300 seats in Swakin prison to receive the detainees from South Darfur, with a plane waiting at the airport for everyone standing against voluntary return.

He instructed the commissioners and Omdas to provide lists of persons wanted for opposing voluntary return to be detained.

Regarding the complaints of the returnees to their areas about loss of security, attacks and occupation of their lands by new settlers, the governor refused to receive any complaints or delegations from the returnees, except in the case of the killing of at least 10 people.

El Faki said return has a price as the government cannot protect any person driving cart to collect firewood.

He called on the returnees to be determined and strong.

El Faki said, "You have to remain strong and strong and resist and sit down because you Dyer settle down and Dyer look out of the camps.

He said: "A couple of days ago in the morning returnees from Marla area came to me in Nyala, complaining about someone who had his leg broken, I asked them if they were reporting any death to which they answered no, I then told them not come unless they have ten dead because the government cannot protect everybody.