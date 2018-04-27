26 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Rates On the Rise On Sudan's Parallel Forex Market

Khartoum — The price of foreign currencies took at new jump on Wednesday with new high rates being set against the ailing Sudanese Pound.

Traders in the market reported a US dollar was trading at SDG 37 and a Saudi Riyal cost record SDG 9.85l.

The Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Parliament Ali Mahmoud acknowledged the return of the rise in the exchange rate of the Dollar (USD) against the Sudanese Pound (SDG), and confirmed that the greenback was trading at SDG 37.

On Wednesday Mahmoud confirmed during a parliament session that the exchange rate is once more in a state of flux.

