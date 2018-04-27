Sudan: SPLM-N - 'Massive RSF Offensive, Clash Imminent' in Blue Nile State

El Damazin — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar claim that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia launched "a massive offensive" against its troops in Blue Nile state.

A statement issued by the chief of staff of the SPLM-N, Ahmed El Omda said that "the attack of government forces comes in favour of gold exploration companies and seizure of peoples' land".

El Omda said that three days ago, the RSF launched a massive preparatory bombardment against the SPLM-N forces at Taka and Kalkoa mountains, about 32 kilometres from the state capital El Damazin.

He added that the government forces intensively used artillery. He said that aircraft were not involved in the bombardment, but were used to attempt to monitor the SPLM-N positions.

The statement predicted that there could be a clash at any time.