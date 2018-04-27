27 April 2018

Angola: Council of Ministers Approves Legal Regime of Real Estate Securities Market Taxes

Luanda — The Council of Ministers approved, on Thursday, the legal regime of real estate securities market taxes, an instrument linked to the Finance sector.

This instrument establishes the fees in favor of the Capital Markets Commission, as return of certain services, so as to ensure their permanent updating and adequacy. The session also approved the general curricular norms of the subsystem of higher education, a legal diploma that establishes the specific rules for conception, structuring, organization and implementation of the graduate curricula courses to be administered in public- private and private higher education institutions. The law establishes the rules for structuring, organizing and running the career of teaching staff assigned to public, private-public and private higher education institutions. The session approved the organic statutes of the General Inspectorate of State Administration, Institute of Management of Assets of State and Participations, the General Tax Administration and the Oil Derivatives Regulatory Institute. The 4th Session of the Council of Ministers held at the Presidential Palace in the capital was held under the guidance of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

