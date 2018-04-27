27 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 2 Killed, 14 Survive As Overloaded Boat Sinks in Lake Victoria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Makaka

Sengerema — Two individuals died when the overloaded boat they were in was sunk by a storm in Lake Victoria yesterday (April 26).

14 passengers survived the accident, according to official police reports.

The victims, Tumaini Ramadhani, 32, and Pima Rashidi 28, were both residents of Kahumu in Kahamulo Ward, Sengerema.

Mwanza Regional police chief Ahmed Msangi said the boat capsized off the coast of Ilunda in Ngoma Ward.

The boat was overloaded, according to the police, which caused it to fail to correct course when the storm hit, leading to its sinking.

Tanzania

Early Call From Sauti Za Busara

The 2019 edition of the Sauti za Busara is some 10 months away and organisers have already announced the call for… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.