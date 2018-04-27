Luanda — The sprinter Regina Dumbo won the gold medal in the 100 meters for visual disabled athletes (class T11) at the international meeting held in Marrakesh, Morocco on Thursday.

The athlete from Huambo province clocked 14 seconds and 42 tenths, relegating to a lower position at the National Stadium in Marrakech, Cama Rigen, Guinea- Bissau (14.97) and Itxaso Munguira, from Spain (15.52).

At the age of 15, this is the second international medal won by the runner, after silver in 2016 at the SADC Games that Angola hosted.