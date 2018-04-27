27 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Wins Gold in Marrakech

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The sprinter Regina Dumbo won the gold medal in the 100 meters for visual disabled athletes (class T11) at the international meeting held in Marrakesh, Morocco on Thursday.

The athlete from Huambo province clocked 14 seconds and 42 tenths, relegating to a lower position at the National Stadium in Marrakech, Cama Rigen, Guinea- Bissau (14.97) and Itxaso Munguira, from Spain (15.52).

At the age of 15, this is the second international medal won by the runner, after silver in 2016 at the SADC Games that Angola hosted.

Angola

Municipal Competencies First Stage for Local Elections

The first phase of the municipal elections is linked to the attribution of more power to municipalities, with a view to… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.