Angola: Government to Expose Non Fulfillers of Public Contracts

Luanda — Companies and individuals that fail to fulfil contracts signed with the state will start to be included in a "black list" that will then be available in the Electronic Public Contracting Portal, plus the possibility for the blacklisted entity to be barred from public tenders for a certain period.

The warning was given last Thursday, in Luanda, by Job Francisco, head of the observation and analysis department of the National Directorate for Public Contracting (SNCP), which functions under the umbrella of the Finance Ministry.

The official - who was speaking at the workshop about the presentation of the portal - said that the names of the non fulfillers of contracts will be on visible on the said website for a period of three years.

"It is a sort of warning to suppliers about the way they are supposed to conduct themselves, in the ambit of the new paradigm", emphasised the source.