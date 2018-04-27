27 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Municipal Competencies First Stage for Local Elections

Luanda — The first phase of the municipal elections is linked to the attribution of more power to municipalities, with a view to strengthening their area of intervention, said Thursday the minister of Territory Administration and Reform of the State, Adão Francisco de Almeida .

The preparatory phase will be developed until 2020, so that conditions can be established at that time to initiate the institutionalization of local authorities, the minister said in statements to the press at the end of the meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

He said that this phase aims to assign more responsibilities to municipalities and to reduce the state intervention in the provincial governments.

According to the minister, another fundamental aspect for the municipal elections is the adequacy of the electoral registration, which already has some definite regulatory notes.

Last March, at the meeting of the Council of the Republic, the Angolan Head of State said that there was a consensus between the Executive, the main political actors and civil society, to hold the first municipal elections before the 2022 general elections.

