South Africa: Man Sentenced to Three Years After Stealing Cheese

press release

SAPS praises the good work of Warrant Officer Koos Tesnar from Grahamstown Detective Centre after taking what appeared to be a light case very serious. Tesnar received a shoplifting docket of a 53-year-old suspect who had allegedly stolen cheese in Grahamstown. Upon searching for the man's criminal record the detective's findings led to the conviction of a man whose career in criminal activity spanned up to a duration of 22 years. The man received a 3-year direct sentence without the option of a fine at the Grahamstown Court for his injustice.

On 16 April 2018, Tesnar received a shoplifting docket to investigate however; he could not find anything on the system relating to the suspect using the accused's identity. The man then appeared in the Grahamstown Court. Just as the alleged suspect was about to plea, Tesnar requested the prosecutor to postpone the matter while he was waiting for the suspect's finger print results.

On the 24th of April 2018, through criminal record results, it was uncovered that the man had 39 previous convictions for theft, one for assault and one for burglary. The last two convictions were for shoplifting in Grahamstown where he was handed the sentences of R8000 or for 5years imprisonment and R1000 suspended for 3 years.

It was also discovered that the man had used up to 17 aliases so far, throughout his 22-years in criminal activities.