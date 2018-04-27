Africa: UPSA Awards CAF President

In recognition of his contribution to the development of football in Africa, the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has awarded the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, with an honorary doctorate degree at its Special Congregation in Accra on Wednesday.

The CAF president was given the accolade at a ceremony witnessed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a number of government ministers and other dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Mr Ahmad, a former minister of state in Madagasca, was praised for his show of interest in the development of football in Ghana and the continent as a whole, since he became president of CAF.

President Akufo-Addo, in an address at the ceremony, congratulated the CAF president, also vice president of FIFA, and described his contribution to football and public service in his home country as exemplary.

"You are very welcome amongst the people who are passionate in their love of the beautiful game and have, as you know, a great tradition in it," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the presentation of the award by the university should mark the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between UPSA and the continent's football governing body.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Abednego Amartey, said the university deemed it an honour to present the doctoral degree to Mr Ahmad and to be associated with the CAF president who was making significant reforms at CAF.

"Particularly we are substantially aware of the positive impact you have made in football arena both in Ghana and international," he said.

Mr Ahmad was elected the CAF president in March 2017 and succeeded Issa Hayatou, who was president of the association for almost three decades.

The university also honoured Nana J.K Opoku Ampomah, founder and first director of the institute. The university is to be named Mr Ampomah for his dedication and contribution to its development.

Meanwhile, Ahmad, has urged Kwesi Nyantakyi to run for another term if he so wished, per the need for him by the people and stakeholders.

Mr Nyantakyi, who is Ahmad's vice-president, has been in office for three terms.

He has said three times that he will not seek re-election after his current tenure ends, but there is speculation he is making a U-turn.

Mr Ahmad said: "If the government, if people ask him to continue, then why must he stop? The people need him; the stakeholders need him so why must he not contest again.

"We are here to serve our n ation and service to your country comes first and so I will advise him to seek re-election."