Ghana: More Than 4,000 Farmers in Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District to Be Enrolled Onto PFJ

More than 4,000 farmers in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District of the Upper West Region are to be enrolled onto the government's flagship programme of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture this year.

The increase in the number of beneficiaries follows the successful implementation of the first phase of the programme last year which saw about 1,175 farmers in the district participating.

Under the programme farmers are supported with improved seeds, agriculture input such as pesticides, weedicides, fertilisers and agriculture extension services.

Last year a total of 1,084.4 hectares of land was cultivated by the farmers enrolled in the district and the crops cultivated under it included; maize, rice, soya-bean and sorghum.

Addressing the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the Daffiama-Bussia-Issa (DBI) assembly, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Nadi Imoro Sanda said in addition to the PFJ, the district was expected to also cultivate a total of 10,000 acres of cashew under the Planting for Export and Rural Development.

He indicated that, already the assembly had established a cashew nursery at Bussie to support prospective farmers to be enrolled onto the programme with seedlings to enable the district achieve its target for the year.

Mr Sanda explained that the assembly, in collaboration with the MOFA directorate was mobilising some youth in the district to register all farmers across the district with the view to helping them to establish the number of farmers engaged in the various sub-sectors of agriculture as well as the kind of intervention or support they needed to improve upon productivity.

"It is gratifying to note that the implementation of the One-village-one-dam programme has started. In our district ten communities will benefit. These are Jolinyiri, Challa, Kojokpere, Tabiasi, Duang, Issa, Chebaa, Kamagegu, Daffiama and Moyiri," he emphasised.

Touching on other developments in the district, Mr Sanda said the assembly last year completed the construction of a medical laboratory at the cost of GH¢177,000.00 and the doctors bungalow awarded at the cost of GH¢210,000.00 was about 95 per cent completed.

In addition to these, he said the assembly also awarded contract for the construction of a male ward at the Issa Health Centre and a CHPS compound at Pulba at the cost of GH¢325,320.01 and GH¢210,373.26 respectively from its share of the District Assembly Common Fund.

"As I informed you last year, a native of the district has pledged to personally finance the construction of an outpatient department with consulting rooms as part of the broad plan to have a district hospital by the end of 2019. He has picked a consultant for the project, he has brought in some materials to site and work is expected to start soon."

On the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), he said more than 5,445 beneficiaries from 2,616 households across the district were paid under the 53rd cycle of payment of beneficiaries.

Mr Sanda noted that with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection intentions to expand the programme, the number in the district would upscale.

He said the assembly now had a complete database of all persons living with disability in the district and this made the work of the disability fund management committee and the social welfare department very easy.

Meanwhile, the assembly which had been operating without a substantive Presiding Member for more than one year, once again, failed to elect one to preside over the assembly.