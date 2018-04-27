Ghana: Fake Soldier Jailed 10 Years for Dealing in 'Wee'

Patrick Akoto, a self-styled soldier, who attempted to escape at a police barrier with parcels of narcotic drugs, suspected to be 'wee,' has been jailed 10 years imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court "One."

The convict, unemployed was found guilty on two counts of possessing narcotic drugs, without authority and falsely pretending to be a public officer.

The prosecutor, Superintendent Kweku Bempah told the court presided by Mr. Abogye Tandoh, that Akoto was arrested by the police from the Formed Police Unit at Amrahia Dodowa road Barrier Tollbooth, Accra.

He said on August 16, 2017 at about 10:30pm, the policemen were on duty at the barrier when the convict who was wearing a military camouflage and seated in a commercial vehicle asked the policemen to give way on the barrier.

Supt. Bempah said Akoto rained insults on the policemen, threatening that he (convict) is a soldier with the Artillery Regiment Ho Barracks, and that he would deal with them if he alighted from the vehicle.

He said the policemen became suspicious and a search conducted in the vehicle revealed parcels of narcotic drug suspected to be Indian hemp, under Akoto's seat, adding that the convict was arrested and sent to the Adenta Police Station.

The court heard that Elvis Dadzie, driver of the vehicle, who was a witness in the case, told police that Akoto boarded the Toyota Urvan with the parcel.

Supt. Bempah stated that Akoto denied being a soldier during investigations.