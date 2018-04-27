Ghana: NDC Branch Executives Urged to Work Towards Victory 2020

The former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has urged newly elected branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to eschew acts of division and work hard to capture political power in the next general elections.

He is in the Ashanti Region to observe ongoing branch elections, congratulate and encourage both winners and losers to unite and work harder than before to ensure the party comes to power in 2020.

The former Vice President visited the Kwame Adu, Breku, Kwame Agyei, Bronikrom, and Tonkwase one and two branches, all in the New Edubease constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The New Edubease constituency has been dominated by the NDC since 1992 but strangely lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections.

Mr Amissah-Arthur was also active when his party opened registration and visited areas in the Eastern Region to encourage and motivate them to put the 2016 electoral defeat behind them, close their ranks and work together towards a resounding victory in the next elections.

According to him, branch executives held the key to the party's victory and there is the need for them to liaise with all members of the party in the spirit of respect, unity and love.

Both Alex Ackon, former Ashanti Regional Minister and Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organiser of the party, called on the new and old executives to team up and work diligently by preaching the achievements and ideals of the party in anticipation of winning more members to the fold.

They called on the electorates to expose the lies of the NPP government and stay vigilant till victory is assured on December 7, 2020.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur will visit branches in the Central and other regions. -peacefmomline.com