Ghana: Mokoena to Run At the Tiger's Roar - Ashie Declares

Ghana's world title prospect, George 'Red Tiger' Ashie is set to 'roar' tonight when he takes on South African challenger, Michael Mokoena in a World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International lightweight championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Having waited for a long time for this opportunity, Ashie is poised to make good use of the opportunity as he hopes to reshape his career which, obviously has diverted a bit.

The Ashie-Mokoena showdown will be a prelude to tomorrow's world championship between Ghana's Isaac Dogboe and Mexican-American champion, Jessie Magdaleno in the USA.

Without doubt, that brings a lot of responsibility on Ashie's shoulder to set the mood for Ghanaian boxing fans ahead of that big fight.

But for a few hiccups, Ashie has performed creditably when the stakes are high and the confidence exuded so far is enough testimony of what he is capable of doing on the night.

It was, however, important for the Ghanaian to throw caution to the wind considering his exploits in the few outings and the harsh lessons taught fellow Ghanaian, Obodai Sai who was stopped by a Namibian a few years ago.

Ashie assured at yesterday's weigh-in of his readiness to silence the seemingly over confident South African and having been absent for a while, he owes it a duty to come out victorious and aim for a place in the top ranks of the WBO.

"I know this fight is going to be tough but I am prepared for whatever he (Mokoena) brings. I have trained very well for it. I don't know whether he can stand when the Tiger roars."

On the same night put together by Box Office Promotions and Planning Committee of the Ghana 61 Years On, Michael Powers will stage a return in a much anticipated bout against Enoch Quaye in a 10-rounder cruiserweight bout.

Powers, characteristic of him has vowed to be the dominant boxer and teach his opponent useful lessons in the sport but whether he can actually see that to fruition is what will drive the fans to the arena.

Raymond Commey and Isaac Sackey will also be engaged in a WBO Africa junior featherweight championship while Oboadai Sai comes face to face with Ricard Ashong in a middleweight contest over eight rounds.