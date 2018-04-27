Ghana: Taxi Driver Remanded for Possessing 'Wee'

A 30-year-old taxi driver, who used newspaper to wrap three parcels of "wee" in a bid to outwit the police, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court "One".

Nathan Otoo was on his way to La, a suburb of Accra, on board a commercial vehicle, but was chased by General Corporal John Agyekum of the Rapid Deployment Force of the Ghana Police Service, on a motorcycle.

He grabbed accused at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture bus stop, Accra, at about 5:30am, on April 17, 2018, with a black polythene bag containing narcotic drug ("wee").

The court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, remanded the accused in custody on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, until May 7, 2018, when he pleaded not guilty to the offence of possessing narcotic drug ("wee") without lawful authority.

Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, prosecutor, said that Corp Agyekum, was on his way home after close of work at about 5:30am on April 17, 2018, when he saw Otoo holding a black polythene bag and standing in front of the National Ambulance Service building, near the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Accra.

He said that the security man became suspicious and wanted to find out what was in the polythene bag, but accused replied that it contained his shirt, and boarded a commercial vehicle bound for La.

The prosecutor said that Cpl Agyekum pursued Otoo who had occupied the back seat of the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop. The policeman searched the bag and found a quantity of plant materials wrapped with newspapers, suspected to be Indian hemp.

Chief Insp Adu said that Otoo was arrested and handed him over to the police for investigations, and he admitted the offence during interrogation claiming that "he was going to use the wee to prepare tea".

He said that the dried leaves would be sent to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory for test.