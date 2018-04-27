Africa: 14th CAADP Partnership Platform

press release

Libreville, Gabon – April 25, 2018 - Every day that passes, we are learning and getting more convinced on the inevitability of ensuring our agricultural systems are investment worthy and accelerating the Implementation of National Agricultural Investment Plans to Achieve the Malabo goals and targets.

This was the sentiment at the 14th Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Partnership Platform, currently convened in Libreville, Gabon. The 2018 Partnership Platform provides space and platform for all CAADP partners for results-oriented dialogue on strengthening accountability mechanisms within the context of agricultural transformation and development.

In his opening remarks, H.E Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet the Prime Minister of Gabon said, "Malabo Biennial Review is pertinent as it gives indicators for countries to follow for agriculture transformation."

The 14th CAADP Partnership Platform meeting is happening after an interesting experience in investing in mutual accountability. The lessons learned from the past three years in articulating an African home-grown model to track performance and report on progress is definitely an important milestone for Africa, in its quest to hold the various parties interested and involved in driving transformation in the agriculture sector in a sustainable manner.

"Use the Malabo Biennial Review Report outcomes to mobilise Resources to invest in our agriculture sector and accelerate transformation on our continent," said H.E Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, AUC Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture.

The 14th CAADP PP also recognises and seek to bring out, in practical implementation terms, the connections between CAADP, African Agriculture (Malabo Declaration and CAADP Results Framework) and the Africa Union Agenda 2063, as well as the work on the post-2015 Sustainable Development Goals. The Partnership Platform is an annual continental forum which brings together stakeholders in African agriculture and food security.

"The mobilisation of efforts on agriculture will be key to the success of the Malabo Declaration and its commitments. Malabo is the way forward and all stakeholders should come on board," the Director of Programmes at the NEPAD Agency, Mrs Estherine Fotabong said.

The 14th CAADPP was led by a policy learning pre-event focusing on Malabo Biennial Review success, challenges and lessons. The event was attended by 350 participants from 54 different African states, 11 regional economic communities, 60 development partner organisations, 15 private sector, media and civil society organisations.

