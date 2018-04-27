Ethiopia: Unleashing the Old's Gold

Yes! 'Old is Gold'. The graying population of a nation had been at one time the most productive section of a given society. It is through the hard work and relentless effort of the senior generation that a country's hope was built and founded. Equally true, respecting and honoring the old generation is nothing less than upholding one's history and wisdom. Though physically weak, the elderly can still make a difference in the well being of the people in terms of sharing their values and knowledge.

Author of various books on entrepreneurship Dr. Woretaw Bezabih said for his part that an average of person creativity has, no less than 3,000 talent and elders are bestowed with the knowledge of traditional medicine agricultural works and other potentials.

Having intimacy with climate and environmental situations, conflict management, and parenting , elders have tacit knowledge, skill, resource that expedite country's development.

Elders should get an opportunity to engage in various sectors as they have a vital role to play in handing down their tacit knowledge and skill, societal values to the new generation and further in promoting peace, development and reducing poverty, Ethiopian Elders and Pensioners Association Board President Aba Muda Abebe.

To reduce elders' exposition to societal problems, enabling conditions are being facilitated through implementing policies and strategies that help to make them involved in the country's development, Addis Ababa City Council Speaker Dr. Tabor G/Medhin said.

Elders are an exemplary one who paid lots of sacrifices for the sovereignty and independence of the country besides creating awareness for the elders. To further unleash their potential Addis Ababa city administration is putting in place various packages.

This section of society can have a lot to play in building good governance, democratization and poverty reduction. Nurturing elders is the responsibility of every citizen and elder's development, research and nurturing center" would be built. According to him the Bureau has prepared elders' development packages approved by the City's Cabinet. "Elders nurturing, development and investigation center" is also planned to be built at Akaki Kaliti Sub City on 53 Square meter track of land. The facility whose design and study is completed will feature hospital, residence and shops.

Head of Addis Ababa Labor and Social Affairs Bureau Ephrem Yigzaw disclosed that the administration includes elders in the nation's grand policies and strategies to safeguard the rights and benefits of this segment of the society. The Bureau is undertaking various activities to alleviate societal problems and ensure benefits of the elders.

For instance, Developmental safety net program is one of the means in supporting elders of the city. Hence, quite thousand of them are benefiting out of it, he indicated.

Labor and Social Affairs State Minister Tadelech Dalecho told this reporter that elders have a great role in handing down history, culture, social values and conflict management, upholding peace of a country.

During 2015 National Social Protection Policy was outlined and the government gives due attention for the elders in offering health, transportation service and involving them in various sectors, he stated.

Since 2017 urban development safety net program has been implemented with the collaboration of the World Bank in order to help citizens who are low in economic status, he said, adding that the program very crucial for the elders to offer jobs to them. "Hence most of them are involving in environmental development and other schemes."

The Bureau aspires to ensure elders' benefits are guaranteed in every sectors by working with stakeholders to incorporate elders in their strategic plan despite implementation gaps. It is when the required facilities and policies are applicable that the old proves to be gold and impart lessons to the current generation and realize a nation that is inclusive. Thus, the coordination of all stakeholders is so vital.