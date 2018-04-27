Luanda — Angola's ruling MPLA party's Politburo (BP) approved Friday in Luanda the candidacy of João Lourenço for the party's president, taking over from José Eduardo dos Santos.

This was during an ordinary session chaired by the party leader, José Eduardo dos Santos, flanked by João Lourenço and António Paulo Kassoma, respectively, vice-president and secretary general of the party.

The Political Bureau approved the proposed resolution and the timetable for preparation and holding of the VI Extraordinary Congress of MPLA, for the first half of next September.

José Eduardo dos Santos has been at the helm of MPLA party since 1979, following the death of António Agostinho Neto, then President of the party that ruled Angola since November 11, 1975.

At the opening ceremony of 11th ordinary session of the party's Central Committee, held on 11 March 2016, the MPLA leader announced his decision to leave the public life in 2018.

The MPLA deputy president, João Lourenço, ran as head of the party's list and was elected President of the Republic, whose inauguration took place on September 26, 2017.

In its session, the party's Politburo recommended that José Eduardo dos Santos deeds should be highlighted in recognition of his role in the Angolan homeland, calling for greater cohesion within the MPLA, with ethics, politeness and respect for the principles and values.

The meeting assessed the evolution of the preparation for local authorities at the level of municipalities.

The session also recommended the MPLA intermediary organisations, in particular its provincial and municipal committees, for a strong engagement in the execution of related tasks.

The ruling party also analysed three opinions, which had been appreciated by its secretariat in previous meetings, under the party's ongoing adjustments in all its structures.

The participants also gave green light to the opinions on the candidatures for the posts of second secretary of the provincial committee of MPLA in the province of Cuando Cubango, first secretary of the women wing (OMA) in Benguela, and provincial first secretaries of the youth wing (JMPLA) in Cuando-Cubango, Cuanza Norte, Huambo and Lunda Sul.

The Politburo also welcomed the summit held Friday (27) between the presidents of North Korea and South Korea, which led to the signing of an agreement that paves the way for a new era of peace in that region.

Founded on December 10, 1956, the Politburo is the party's permanent governing body tasked with deliberating in the interval between meetings of the MPLA Central Committee.