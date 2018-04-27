27 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mawarire Fires Salvo At Mangudya, Chinamasa

Photo: Kudakwashe Hunda/The Herald
From left, Minister of Finance Patrick Chinamasa and Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya (file photo).

The former President Robert Mugabe backed National Patriotic Front (NPF) has accused Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Patrick Chinamasa of operating a syndicate involved in looting of cash from banks for distribution to illegal forex dealers on the streets.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (ZESN) public meeting in Harare yesterday, NPF Spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire fingered Chinamasa and Mangudya for feeding the parallel market with foreign currency which is sold at a premium.

"I heard a women asking Mr Mutsvangwa that where do illegal money changers get the money from and he did not answer it so let me tell you.

"The issue of cash shortages in banks was brought by two thieves that is Chinamasa and Mangudya who went and broke nostro accounts in banks and went with the whole cash and left our banks cashless.

"If you go to Fourth Street with United States Dollars there is now a four tier system and sometimes if you need a bank transfer, they will tell you that they will be waiting to receive the money from their bosses from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe," said Mawarire.

He added that President Mnangagwa's son is also involved in underhand deals involving a company called Spartan Investments which he said is responsible for distributing money to the illegal dealers.

"President Mnangagwa's son owns a company called Spartan Investments which is given some RTGS balances from the bank and if you ask people from the Reserve Bank knows about that company.

"That company is untouchable and it works with another company called Makanaka Investments for Mr Pote from Zvishavane, you won't get this information from somewhere but from the docket which was submitted to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission by the police.

"Mnangagwa's son called David Mnangagwa is the Chief Secretary for Spartan Investments," he said.

In response to Mawarire's allegations, President Mnangagwa's Special Advisor, Chris Mutsvagwa who was also one of the panelists challenged Mawarire to present the case to the court of laws.

"The accusations if in deed they have got any basis, they are very grave and l do hope that the gentlemen who uttered those accusations and mention those names will get a chance to say it before the court of law.

"He made allegations before the Minister of Finance, a Central Banker, somebody's specific son and also the President of the Republic and these are very serious allegations," said Mutsvangwa.

Both Mangudya and Chinamasa could not be reached for comments as they were reportedly locked up in meetings at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

