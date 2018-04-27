27 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: New Beira Fishing Port 97 Per Cent Complete

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Fishing boat (file photo).

Maputo — Mozambique's Minister of Industry and Trade, Ragendra de Sousa, on Wednesday led a government delegation to inspect work on the new Beira fishing port, which is now 97 per cent complete.

The original fishing port was wrecked in a cyclone in early 2000. Reconstruction and rehabilitation of the fishing port costs about 120 million US dollars, provided by the Chinese government. Work on the port began in mid-2017, and is expected to be complete in June.

With the new facilities, Beira will be able to harbour simultaneously 16 industrial fishing vessels, rather than the current eight, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The current Beira installations can only handle 300 tonnes of fisheries produce a year. But the rehabilitation includes a state-of-the-art cold store complex, and these preservation facilities will enable the fishing port to handle 70,000 tonnes of produce a year.

Sousa said he was impressed by work on the new port. “We will have many economic gains from this port, including the creation of new jobs”, he said. The preservation facilities, Sousa added, meant that the produce handled in Beira could be exported to markets in Asia and Europe.

“Large ships, and also cargo planes, will stop at Beira to transport our fisheries produce”, he predicted. “This will bring foreign currency to the country. As for ourselves, we will be able to eat tuna and other high quality fish”.

He noted that in September last year a business delegation from Thailand had visited the port of Beira, and had promised that Thai companies will invest in Beira.

Its contacts, not only with Beira, but with Sofala province in general, led the Thai delegation to believe there are investment possibilities in agriculture and tourism, as well as fisheries.

Mozambique

Nyusi Expresses Concern At Low Voter Registration

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday deplored the poor turnout at voter registration posts in Maputo province,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.