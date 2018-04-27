27 April 2018

Botswana: Rannowane New Chief Justice

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi has appointed Justice Terence Rannowane the new Chief Justice.

The appointment follows retirement of the outgoing Chief Justice Mr Maruping Dibotelo who leaves office at the end of this month (April 2018).

According to a press release from the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) Mr Carter Morupisi, Justice Rannowane started his career in 1990 as Magistrate Grade II and went through the ranks until 2005 when he was appointed Regional Magistrate.

He was appointed as a judge of the High Court in 2008.

The release states that Justice Rannowane has 28 years of experience of dedicated and diligent service in the judiciary and has been assigned different roles amongst which he chaired the Delimitation Commission in 2012.

In addition to the role, Justice Rannowane also serves as chairman of the National Parole Board.

He holds a Law Degree (LLB) from the University of Botswana obtained in 1990 and a Master of Laws Degree (LLM) from the University of Warwick from the United Kingdom obtained in 2003.

