27 April 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: BDF Aircraft Crash

By Bopa

Gaborone — A pilot lost his life when a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) aircraft crashed during the BDF Day celebration rehearsals on Friday April 27.

According to a press release from the BDF, the crash, involving a BF5 fighter aircraft occurred at the Gaborone Golf Course just before noon.

The release states that as a matter of urgency, the BDF commander has directed the appointment of an investigating team to examine the cause of the crash.

It states further that the names of the deceased are still withheld until his next of kin have been informed, and it also requests the public to accord his family and friends the privacy they deserve to mourn their loved one.

Source : BOPA

