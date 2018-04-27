Luanda — The Angolan President, Joao Lourenco, on Thursday urged the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to create the conditions for holding elections in all public universities and their organizational units, starting in the academic year 2019.

According to a note from the President's Civil Office, the Head of State considers it important for academic life to resume the election processes in order to combine public higher education institutions with the democratic principles that should characterize them.

President Joao Lourenco also sacked on Thursday Pedro Magalhaes, from the position of vice-rector for the Scientific and Post-Graduation Department of the Agostinho Neto University, and later appointed him as interim rector of Agostinho Neto University.

In another dispatch, the President appointed Maria Antonieta Josefina Sabina Baptista to also hold the position of vice-rector for the Scientific and Post-Graduation Department of Agostinho Neto University.

The country has six public universities. It is the 11 de Novembro University, headquartered in Cabinda, also covering the province of Zaire; José Eduardo dos Santos, based in Huambo, with extension in Bié and Moxico; Mandume, based in Huíla, covering Namibe, Cuando Cubango and Cunene; Kimpa Vita, with headquarters in Uíje and extension in Cuanza Norte; Lueji ya Ankonde, based in Lunda Norte, extending to Lunda Sul and Malanje; Katiavala Buila, based in Benguela, also covering Kwanza Sul.

As a result of the resizing Agostinho Neto University, it maintains its headquarters in Luanda, also covering the province of Bengo, comprising seven academic regions created by the Government.