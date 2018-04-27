Combative Norton MP Temba Mliswa has petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set up a team to investigate the rot at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

In a letter copied to a plethora of State institutions including the Ministry of Justice, the Anti-Corruption Commission, Attorney General, Auditor General and the Central Intelligence Organisation director General Isaac Moyo, Mliswa claims he has evidence. He also attached documents that he said showed money was spirited into offshore accounts.

"It would appear that corruption has been perpetrated over a protracted period of time at NSSA with impunity.

"As a Member of Parliament I have been approached by numerous people from across the board and inundated with complaints and evidence, hence my submission herein," said Mliswa.

The independent lawmaker said only a forensic audit will unearth the damming corruption at NSSA. The parastatal has been in the news for all the wrong reasons with the departure of executive chairman Robin Vela and general manager Elizabeth Chitiga in the past few months.

Said Mliswa: "I, therefore, hereby humbly submit the attached documents to prompt a full-scale investigation into the allegations as detailed in the documents."

"It would be prudent for the forensic audit to follow the entire paper trail of the transactions as there are allegations of existence of off-shore accounts which would add credence to the corrupt affairs. I trust that the above is in order and that your esteemed office may deal with the matter accordingly."

The letter is also copied to Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, Prosecutor General Ray Goba and Commander of the Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda.