A 65-year-old grandfather is battling for his life in hospital after he was pushed from third floor for failing to settle a $2 with a hooker after hiring her services.

On Thursday, court heard that the victim, whose identity is being protected, sustained serious injuries after his head hit against the floor of a balcony on first floor where he landed after being pushed by the sex worker.

Abigail Chingwaru, 28, appeared in court answering to attempted murder charges.

Magistrate Tilda Mazhande postponed her case to next month pending her trial after the state opposed granting of bail on basis that she may end up facing a more serious charge considering injuries she inflicted on her client.

Her other accomplices are yet to be apprehended.

However Chingwaru insists that she never pushed the complainant out of the window.

She said he jumped on his own after her friend threatened to call a photographer from a local tabloid to the scene after he refused to pay $2.

The suspect also told court she was not the one who was hired but one of her friends.

She insists the complainant and the hooker used her room before they had a confrontation over payments.

However the state has witnesses who allegedly heard her shouting demanding her dues before the man was thrown out through the window.

The investigating officer, Manyumbu Marandure, also told court that Chingwaru was seen entering the building with the complainant.

According to prosecutor, Linda Gadzikwa, the incident occurred at Hamilton Heights corner Fife and Mazowe Street on April 24 this year.