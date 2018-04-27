27 April 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Hooker Throws Man, 65, From Third Floor Over $2 Debt, Grandpa Battling for Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
...

A 65-year-old grandfather is battling for his life in hospital after he was pushed from third floor for failing to settle a $2 with a hooker after hiring her services.

On Thursday, court heard that the victim, whose identity is being protected, sustained serious injuries after his head hit against the floor of a balcony on first floor where he landed after being pushed by the sex worker.

Abigail Chingwaru, 28, appeared in court answering to attempted murder charges.

Magistrate Tilda Mazhande postponed her case to next month pending her trial after the state opposed granting of bail on basis that she may end up facing a more serious charge considering injuries she inflicted on her client.

Her other accomplices are yet to be apprehended.

However Chingwaru insists that she never pushed the complainant out of the window.

She said he jumped on his own after her friend threatened to call a photographer from a local tabloid to the scene after he refused to pay $2.

The suspect also told court she was not the one who was hired but one of her friends.

She insists the complainant and the hooker used her room before they had a confrontation over payments.

However the state has witnesses who allegedly heard her shouting demanding her dues before the man was thrown out through the window.

The investigating officer, Manyumbu Marandure, also told court that Chingwaru was seen entering the building with the complainant.

According to prosecutor, Linda Gadzikwa, the incident occurred at Hamilton Heights corner Fife and Mazowe Street on April 24 this year.

Zimbabwe

Polls Can't Be Rigged, Says Electoral Commission Boss

This year's elections cannot be rigged as the country's voting system is foolproof, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.