Zimbabwe: MDC-T Assets to Go Under the Hammer

MDC — Property that was last year attached and removed from the opposition party's headquarters at Harvest House in Harare over unfair labour practice, will today be sold at LM Auctions to recover labour damages to the tune of $108 000.

The party's national headquarters was last year reduced to an empty shell after the Sheriff of the High Court cleared all the office furniture, computers, printers and other goods to recover $108 000 in labour damages the party owes a former employee, Ms Sally Dura.

All the seven floors at Harvest House, along Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare, were left without any piece of furniture.

LM Auctions has advertised the sale of the furniture announcing the auction date as April 28 this year at 10am.

According to the advertisement, people are invited to visit LM Auctions at Number 385 Willowvale Road in Southerton for viewing of the property.

MDC-T property set for auctioning includes: 2x four-piece maroon lounge suites, a two-seater leather couch, glass TV stand, wooden centre table, 36 chairs, four filling cabinets, two office fans, six desktop computers, 12 office desks, three computer monitors, four computer central processing units, five printers, two computer desks, Capri fridge, round tables and bar stools.

Those interested in buying the furniture, LM Auctions stated, must pay a refundable deposit of $200.

MDC-T, which claims to be a labour-backed party, breached the labour laws by unfairly dismissing Ms Dura and 15 others from work.

When the matter was brought before an independent arbitrator, the award ordered the reinstatement of the 16, adding that if reinstatement was no longer tenable, the political party was supposed to pay damages. MDC-T did not comply with the award.

Instead, the political party appealed the decision, but the Supreme Court dismissed it.

The High Court confirmed the award and turned it into a court order compelling MDC-T to pay the damages.