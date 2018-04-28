Tanzania: President Gives 'Grow Food or Starve' Option

THE government says it will not give emergency food aid to people who will be hit by severe shortage this year.

It attributes the decision to the sufficient rains across the country, which should translate into adequate food output. It comes from none other than President John Magufuli, reinforcing his 2016 sentiments, stressing on the imperative of everyone to work hard, including on the farms.

The Head of State was speaking at the launch of the 251km Dodoma-Babati Road in Manyara Region, an event which was witnessed by, among other people, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina and Masaharu Yoshida, the Ambassador of Japan to Tanzania. "There will be no emergency food aid this year," he emphatically stated.

"We have had enough rains, and some are even questioning why it is still raining," he remarked. Amazed by what he observed en-route to Kondoa from Dodoma city, the President remarked: "There were neither roadside traders selling food items, nor signs that people had undertaken farm work."

He was referring to Bahi District, whose MP, Mr Omar Baduel (CCM), he tasked to sensitise to take active part in farming activities. Official reports indicate that Bahi, in Dodoma Region, was one of the leading food-deficit districts and was highly dependent on government subsidised food aid. The President was emphatic on the two options the people there faced: Cultivate farms for food or starve.

He explained that the construction of the 1,222km Tunduma-Namanga road section wound benefit farmers immensely if they utilised it to transport and trade in agro products.

"This will represent a befitting appreciation to the donors, the AfDB and JICA," he said, pointing out that it would be unfortunate if those close to the road failed to tap onto its potential and let others grab the opportunities it offered. Others who attended the official opening ceremony were Members of Parliament, Cabinet ministers and wananchi.