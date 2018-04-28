Tanzania: 'Broadcast Content Control Crucial to Curb Moral Decay'

FORMULATION of regulations to control content which is broadcast by television and radio stations, as well as social media platforms was aimed at curtailing the alarming rate of moral decay and negative content which compromises Tanzanian values and traditions.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe explained here yesterday that the regulations had been formulated in line with the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA) of 2010. He made the remarks in the august House yesterday when tabling budget estimates for the ministry for financial year 2018/2019, seeking the National Assembly's endorsement of 33.3bn/- for recurrent and development votes.

The financial plan by the ministry indicates that out of the 33.3bn/-, 12.2bn/- will be spent on salaries while 9.3bn/- and 8.7bn/- had been allocated for other charges and development expenditures. During the current year, the ministry was allocated 28.2bn/-.

According to Dr Mwakyembe, the government had formulated two sets of regulations covering online content for social media platforms as well as electronic media regulations for radio and television stations.

"The new regulations aim at curbing hate speech, vulgar language, in addition to nude photos and video clips which compromise moral values. Users of social networks are required to deter other people to misuse their platform for ill motives," he explained.

The minister elaborated that the regulations had specified special time for broadcasting still pictures, music and movies which were considered inappropriate for children, where stakeholders proposed that such broadcasts should be aired at 06:00am and 05:00am.

Through the regulations, Kiswahili and English had been recognised as formal languages of communication for radio and television stations and the media had been mandated to dedicate 80 per cent of airtime for local music at between 05:30am and 09:00 every day.

Dr Mwakyembe noted with concern that the increase of negative and immoral content on social media networks and electronic media was alarming while some newspapers on the other hand had been publishing articles which were unprofessional.

"Apart from the regulations which are now operational, the government will continue to conduct public awareness campaigns to address the challenge of moral decay in the society through various media of communication," he explained.

On the other hand, the minister stated that the government, through the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) was committed to expand circulation of its newspapers in the member states of the East African Community (EAC).

TSN is the publisherof 'Daily News', 'Daily News on Saturday', 'Sunday News' as well as 'Habari Leo', 'Habari Leo Jumapili' and 'Spoti Leo'. The public publisher also runs an online media platform known as 'TSN Digital'. "The government is also working to improve services of the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) to enable the public broadcaster to reach out to remote areas," Dr Mwakyembe, a journalistcum- lawyer-turned politician explained.

Presenting views of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Social Services and Community, a member of the committee, Mr Deogratius Ngalawa challenged the ministry to formulate regulations for enforcement of the Media Services Act which was enacted by the National Assembly in 2016.

"The committee has found out that the regulations for the legislation have not been formulated as well as independent media council and accreditation board for journalists which have been provided for in the legislation have not been formed," the MP remarked.

Contributing to the budget estimates, Mafinga Urban MP, Mr Cosatu Chumi (CCM), hailed TSN for going digital and publishing East African editions on Tuesdays