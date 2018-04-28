Uganda: MPs Snub Meeting Chief Justice Over Being Called 'Villagers'

Members of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, snubbed meeting the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and other top Judiciary officials after Justice Kenneth Kakuru referred to them as "villagers" during the recent hearing of the consolidated age limit petitions in Mbale District.

The Chief Justice had been scheduled to meet the MPs who sit on two committees, Budget Committee, and the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The officials were scheduled to discuss the pending issues of the Judiciary and also its budget given that this is a budgetary period by Parliament.

"We are in the budgetary process so we are meeting ministries, government entities and the Judiciary is within our oversight. What is true is that the Chief Justice wanted to interface with us but it is unfortunate this did not happen," Mr Jacob Oboth, the chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee told this newspaper by telephone yesterday.

He added: "....Everything was being aired live so there is no way the judge would say he was misquoted by the media. Let us cool down and we shall meet them at a later date."

During one of the Constitutional Court sessions in Mbale, Justice Kakuru while demanding an explanation from the State lawyers, was of the view that some of the MPs could have voted for the extension of their term in office to seven years since some of them come from villages and needed more time to familiarise themselves with the city.

Mr Oboth also took a swipe at Justice Kakuru that if his area MP comes from the village, it does not mean that all MPs come from villages.

"An insult to an MP means an insult to the voters. But also the other reason why we didn't show up was that some of the members of the budget committee including their chairperson were not available," MP Oboth further explained.

Judiciary responds

When this newspaper contacted Mr Solomon Muyita, the senior communications officer of the Judiciary, he said he heard of that talk but the same was not given as the official reason why by the MPs for their no show.

"The information we got was that the MPs were not ready given that the invite was on a short notice. The other version, I heard about it but it was not officially communicated to us," Mr Muyita said yesterday by telephone.

He went on to explain that since 2015, the MPs on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee have been meeting the Chief Justice in the month of April to discuss the budgetary issues and that Wednesday meeting was therefore not the first one.

Mr Muyita further explained that following last year's interface between the MPs and the Chief Justice, there was an additional budget allocation to the Judiciary of Shs10b and also a separate allocation of Shs6b towards Judiciary's development of its ICT.