Uganda: Two Suspected Terrorists Shot Dead in Kampala

Kampala — The Uganda Police Force in a joint operation with sister security agencies has early this morning conducted an operation at Usafi mosque in Kisenyi and other locations in and around Kampala, shooting dead two suspected terrorists.

Emilian Kayima, the police spokesperson in a brief statement said that "a sizeable number of suspects involved in acts of terrorism and radicalization were arrested."

He added that women and children who had been held hostage were successfully rescued.

"In the operation, two of the armed suspects were shot dead as they attacked the officers in the operation," said.