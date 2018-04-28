28 April 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fire Breaks Out At Motumo Trading Post

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Botlokwa, outside Polokwane, are investigating an incident where parts of the Motumo Trading Post were burnt to ashes.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said security guards on site had noticed a fire had broken out at seven thatch-roofed houses on site and had notified the police and firefighters.

Ngoepe said emergency services had reacted swiftly, but by the time they arrived, the houses as well as a nearby conference facility had been engulfed in flames.

"The initial investigations revealed that seven thatch-roofed houses burnt to ashes with everything inside, with the estimated damage caused of over R100 000," he said.

The Motumo Trading Post was first initiated by the Capricorn District Municipality in 2003, and subsequently developed in two phases between 2006 and 2009.

However, the project has not been in operation since about 2012 and was currently in a dilapidated state, according to a report submitted by Urban-Econ development economists last year.

Urban-Econ had drafted a feasibility report to rehabilitate the Motumo Trading Post.

Ngoepe said the cause of the fire was still unknown, but said forensic investigations were underway.

He said anyone with information about this incident could contact Lieutenant Colonel Matome Makhura at 082 565 8611, the crime stop number 08600 10111, the crime line SMS 32211 or their nearest police station.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town's Gang Violence 'Makes for Intolerable Living'

Fourteen-year-old Zinadene Pelton was walking to his grandmother's house after school one day when gunfire erupted. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.