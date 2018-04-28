Eritrea: Praiseworthy School Enrolment in Dahlak Sub Zone

Massawa — Owing to the expansion of educational institutions in the Dahlak sub zone, encouraging outcome is being registered in the education sector, the head of education in the sub zone Mr. Isa Ahmed said.

Mr. Isa further stated that there are 6 elementary, 3 junior and high schools in the sub zone providing commendable educational service. He also indicated that the awareness and understanding of parents is increasing from time to time and that students' school enrolment particularly that of females is rising and has registered a 20% growth this year alone.

Stating that a program is underway to expand the public preschool that was initiated as a pilot project in Dihil administrative area to other areas in the sub-zone, Mr. Isa underscored that alongside the regular education provision, several adult education centers are established and are providing service in the sub zone.