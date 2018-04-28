27 April 2018

Eritrea: Commendable Popular Campaigns

Mendefera — The residents and civic servants in the Mai-Mine sub zone conducted commendable 42 km dirt road renovation popular campaign linking Enda Gergis to Mai-Mine.

At the popular campaign conducted on 20 April, the residents of Adi Shim-Tombosa, Adi Chigono and Mekabir Tsabla administrative areas as well as residents of Dabre, Adi-Nala and Adi-Ketina villages took part.

Report also indicated that the popular campaign that also included construction of water diversion canals with a view to safe the road from erosion was conducted with machinery support.

