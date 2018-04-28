Tanzania: JPM - Unearth 2bn/ - Scandal... It Is Linked to Kondoa Water Project Spanning Over 30 Years

Dodoma — PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday ordered fresh investigations into corruption allegations against officials and a contractor over the missing 2bn/- (nearly 900,000 US dollars) meant for a water project in Kondoa District in Dodoma.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the Dodoma Regional Commissioner's office and Ministry of Water and Irrigation were tasked to hunt for officials and retrieve the funds for the project that has been lagging for over 30 years.

PCCB has cited Mwasinga Enterprise, a contractor which was awarded a tender to execute the Mtomoko Water Project in the northeastern town of Dodoma city.

But speaking at the launch of the 251 kilometre- long Dodoma-to-Babati Road of The Great North Road connecting South Africa to Cairo in Egypt, the President said: "Security organs should hunt for every individual involved and actions taken against the culprit."

The project was projected to cost 2.8bn/-, according to the President, and fixed water infrastructures had never been operational. The President was similarly concerned that leaders in the district did not speak the same language and were not on cordial terms. "This is not good... you should stop fighting each other," he said.

The President was accompanied by the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina and Masaharu Yoshida, the Ambassador of Japan to Tanzania who jointly financed the crucial road that connects Dodoma and Manyara regions to the rest of Africa.

President Magufuli, a staunch anti-corrupting crusader who is also tackling embezzlement of public funds and inept leaders, said such tendencies deprived Kondoa residents access to the precious liquid since the early 1980s. "We cannot tolerate such officials," the irritated Head of State told the audience.

He explained that the government had plans to connect some 348 villages in the region to electricity under the ongoing rural electrification project under REA. "We're aiming to change this country, those who will be affected will always want to interrupt the process," he noted.

Works, Transport and Communications Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the 251 km long road which was completed in October lastyear was funded by the government (107.65bn/-), the AfDB (203.35bn/-) and Japan through JICA (67.62bn/-).

He explained that the road was part of the 10,228km long Trans African Highway connecting nine African countries from South Africa to Egypt, through Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan. "It was only the Tanzania part that was not complete,"

Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Chief Executive Officer, Eng Patrick Mfugale said. He explained that the road was constructed by considering changing specifications and standards and that it could accommodate super single vans. "The bridges had a 120 lifespan while the road would last for over 20 years," he noted.

African Development Bank boss, Dr Adesina reiterated the bank's commitment to support Tanzania's development ambitions, especially in the area of improving transport and energy infrastructure.

Since its establishment in 1971, he said AfDB had been a close development partner and had released over 3.6 billion US dollars to support infrastructure development