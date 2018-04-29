28 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM Forms Committee As Floods Force 1,000s in the Country

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has on Saturday appointed a new committee to respond to the flood crisis in parts of the country.

The 22-member of National Disaster Response committee is tasked to asses the humanitarian catastrophe following floods splashed by Jubba and Shabelle rivers.

The UNOCHA said hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by floods after the rivers broke their banks in Hiran and Gedo regions.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, PM Kheire said his government will urgently respond to prevent the crisis from deteriorating into tragic.

He noted that the committee led by the deputy prime minister and will soon start efforts to help the victims who are currently in dire need of assistance.

