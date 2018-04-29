28 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Constitutional Review Body Denies Claims That the Draft Constitution Is Lost

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Joint Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Constitutional review and Implementation has dispelled the remarks of the first deputy speaker of the Lower House over the altered draft of the constitution.

Early this week, first deputy speaker of the Lower House, Abdiweli Mudey distributed copies of the draft of the constitution to the lawmakers saying it was lost and original draft found.

In a press statement, the committee said the Provisional Constitution adopted by the 9th Parliament in 2012 was the supreme law.

The committee expressed concern over the document distributed by Mudey, saying it was causing confusion among Somali people.

Finally, the statement urged the president to guard the provisional constitution of Somalia.

Somalia

Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Somali Army Officers

At least four Somali government soldiers have been killed and six wounded by a suicide bomber who attacked a tea… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.