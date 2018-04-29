Somalia: Constitutional Review Body Denies Claims That the Draft Constitution Is Lost

The Joint Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Constitutional review and Implementation has dispelled the remarks of the first deputy speaker of the Lower House over the altered draft of the constitution.

Early this week, first deputy speaker of the Lower House, Abdiweli Mudey distributed copies of the draft of the constitution to the lawmakers saying it was lost and original draft found.

In a press statement, the committee said the Provisional Constitution adopted by the 9th Parliament in 2012 was the supreme law.

The committee expressed concern over the document distributed by Mudey, saying it was causing confusion among Somali people.

Finally, the statement urged the president to guard the provisional constitution of Somalia.