Malawi Army Patrols Capital Hill As CSOs March to Deliver Petition

Malawi soldiers and police who first blocked thousands of protesters as they tried to march on to Capital Hill, the seat of government, to present their 10-point demand petition, later cleared the protestors to enter.

The law enforcers directed the demonstrators to Civic Offices, a move caused divisions within the organisers of the peaceful demonstrations as others wanted to break the police cordon and proceed to Capital Hill while others agreed to present the petition to the city council.

The civil society organisations( CSOs) wanted their petition to be delivered to to President Peter Mutharika of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Mutharika, who was in Britain on an official visit, was on his way returning home while Chilima was not in his office and military police, touting guns, have surrounded the Office of President and Cabinet.

Protestors, however, they did not know who would receive the petition but nevertheless they chanted triumphantly and defiantly as they entered Capital Hill.

Malawi Army soldiers who have taken over the security of the seat of government just looked on.