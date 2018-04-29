28 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mtambo Barks At Malawi Police for Attempting to Block Protesters' Way to Capital Hill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pius Nyondo

A seemingly furious and emotional Timothy Mtambo--executive director for Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR)--took to the microphone and snubbed armed members of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) as they tried to block protesters' way to Capital Hill at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

The protesters who took to the streets to express their anger over the K4 billion which was supposedly going to be shared among Members of Parliament (MPs), had peacefully marched from Mchesi via Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), and they were supposed to finally end at Capital Hill where a ten-point petition would be delivered.

But upon arrival at the BICC, they were faced by about a hundred armed police officers and dozens of militia vehicles that blocked the way.

The gesture angered the protesters some of who threatened to stone off the police officers.

Infuriated too, Mtambo took up the microphone and described the police's attitude as a "disappointment."

He said: "We are not doing this for ourselves. We are doing this for all Malawians who are suffering under this regime. You too are suffering! Who doesn't know that you're suffering. We want to fight for you too and you block us?"

Throughout the moment he spoke, Mtambo, who wore a t-shirt imprinted: THANK YOU MAMA FOR GIVING US A SIGN TO GIVE A RED CARD TO PETER MUTHARIKA, people cheered massively in support.

It took close to half an hour for the police to free the road after negotiations between Gift Trapence and deputy inspector of police Duncan Mwapasa that the protesters should proceed to Capital Hill to deliver the petition

Malawi

Former President Returns

Former Malawi President Joyce Banda has returned to her country after more than three years, where she faces possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.