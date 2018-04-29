29 April 2018

Sudan: 'Financial Irregularities, Corruption' in East and South Darfur

ED Daein / Tullus — According to a report of the Sudanese auditor-general, a large number of "financial irregularities" have been found in the East Darfur state accounts. Residents of Tullus locality in South Darfur accuse the director of El Shaheed Organisation of corruption.

The amount of "financial irregularities" found in East Darfur state accounts reach SDG 7.7 billion (*$274 million), the auditor-general said on Monday.

The irregularities consist of undocumented disbursements and the transfer of government entities to private persons.

Tullus

Residents of Tullus locality in South Darfur have filed a complaint against the director of El Shaheed Organisation.

They accuse him of corruption and manipulation of land distribution, after the organisation claimed the ownership of 250 pieces of land.

"People living in the area have already registered their plots," a listener told Radio Dabanga from Tullus.

The locality's Land Administration Department acknowledged that 120 housing units have recently been registered in the name of the director of El Shaheed Organisation.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

