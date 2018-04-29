29 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Lawmaker Passes Away in Mogadishu

A Somali member of parliament, Khalif Abdullahi Duurey has passed away at a hospital in Mogadishu on Saturday night, April 28, a colleague has confirmed.

The late MP, elected from Southwest State has been admitted to Media hospital Saturday for a sudden illness, where he later pronounced dead.

Mohamed Omar Dalha, a fellow legislator has confirmed the death of the parliamentarian to Radio Shabelle. Dalha sent condolences to the family and friends of the deceased MP.

The lawmaker has been serving as a member of the 10th Somali parliament formed by the end of 2016. The Prime Minister of the country has also condoled his death last night.

