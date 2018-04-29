Tanzania: Ex-Dar Regional Commissioner Passes Away

Dar es Salaam — Former regional commissioner for Dar es Salaam and Mwanza Abbas Kandoro has passed on at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) on Friday night.

This was confirmed by MNH spokesperson Aminiel Aligaesha. Mr Kandoro died while receiving treatment.

He was admitted to the hospital on the same day he died. He was referred to MNH from Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma, where he had been admitted earlier.

He was received at MNH at around 1pm, confirmed Mr Aligaesha when he spoke to The Citizen over phone yesterday.

"He was received at the Emergency Medicine Department on Friday and later was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) for further treatment, but he died in the process," he said.

According to reports, the last prayers for the deceased were held at Manyema Mosque in Kariakoo in the city yesterday.

The deceased's body was taken to his city residence at Mbweni where mourners had the opportunity of paying their final respects. The body was then transported to Iringa Region for burial procedures, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, President John Magufuli yesterday sent his condolences to the bereaved family of Abbas Kandoro.

Dr Magufuli said he was saddened by the news of Mr Kandoro's demise, citing that the deceased's contribution in transforming public services in the country would forever be remembered.

He said this in a statement issued and released to media outlets by the Director of Communication at the State House, Mr Gerson Msigwa on Saturday.

"My condolences to the family, friends, relatives and all who have been affected by the loss," he said.

"He was a true patriotic leader who served his national duties in compliance with country's Laws and regulations. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult period and I pray for God to rest his soul to eternal peace, Amen," he added.

Prior to his retirement, the deceased had served various public offices both as regional commissioner and district commissioner in Tabora, Arusha, Mwanza and Mbeya, apart from Dar es Salaam.

