Africa: CAF President Tours Aspire Academy

CAF President Ahmad on Thursday (26 April 2018) toured the renowned state-of the-art sports facility, Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar.

He was welcomed by Ivan Bravo, Director General of Aspire Academy, who took him on a tour at the Academy's facilities and services. During the tour, Bravo briefed the CAF President on the progress of Aspire Academy and its leading role in shaping the sports map of Qatar and sports development in general.

The duo explored ways of joint cooperation between the Academy and the CAF, especially in the field of promoting the culture of football at grassroots level and level and the Academy's experience in discovering football talents.

"I visited Aspire Academy today and I am sure that it is doing everything possible and for its student-athletes to achieve their goals of becoming high-level professional athletes.

"At all cases, Aspire Academy will continue to be an important tool for development. I believe that this project will help develop football in Qatar and the world through joint cooperations, which will develop many things in the sports field," said CAF President Ahmad.