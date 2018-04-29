29 April 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Egypt Claim Sole Ticket to Buenos Aires

Egypt beat Angola 3-2 on Sunday in Cairo to complete a double and claim the sole continental ticket to the Youth Olympics Futsal tournament scheduled for 7-18 October 2018 on Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Junior Pharaohs 6-2 winners from the first leg away in Luanda qualified 9-4 on aggregate.

Mohamed Talaat, Mohamed Ahmed and Moamen Hemdan scored for Egypt whilst Jose Ivaldo and Teodoro Cabral were on target for the Angolans.

Egypt joins Iran, Iraq (AFC), Costa Rica, Cuba (CONCACAF), Brazil (CONMEBOL), Solomon Islands (OFC), Russia, Italy (UEFA) and Argentina (host) for the final tournament.

Mozambique, Morocco and Zambia were the other teams that took part in the continental qualifiers. Players born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003 are eligible.

