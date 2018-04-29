Kenya: American Gospel Singer Todd Dulaney Performs to Full House Kenyan Audience - Photos

American gospel sensation Todd Dulaney of the hit song Victory belongs to Jesus on Friday night thrilled his Kenya fans with an amazing performance at a concert dubbed Praise Fest at Citam Karen.

Christian faithful, who braved the evening downpour to make their way to the church, enjoyed a great evening of praise and worship music.

Kenya gospel artiste, Mercy Masika, opened the stage with a performance true to her name. Backed by a full band and background vocalists, she warmed the congregants with a hip hop beat unfamiliar to many of her fans.

Also in attendance was new convert Amani and Sylvia Mulinge of Vodacom Tanzania, although a number local gospel artistes were notably absent.

The man of the night, however, was Todd, who arrived on stage to a standing ovation from the full house crowd. Among the songs he performed were his hit singles King of Glory, Free Worshipper and You are Everything.

But its his best known single Victory belongs to Jesus that seemingly touched the worshipers in attendance. Backed by a guitarist and pianist, he swayed the worshipers with the slow beat of the hit.