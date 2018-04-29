29 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: American Gospel Singer Todd Dulaney Performs to Full House Kenyan Audience - Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Nderitu

American gospel sensation Todd Dulaney of the hit song Victory belongs to Jesus on Friday night thrilled his Kenya fans with an amazing performance at a concert dubbed Praise Fest at Citam Karen.

Christian faithful, who braved the evening downpour to make their way to the church, enjoyed a great evening of praise and worship music.

Kenya gospel artiste, Mercy Masika, opened the stage with a performance true to her name. Backed by a full band and background vocalists, she warmed the congregants with a hip hop beat unfamiliar to many of her fans.

Also in attendance was new convert Amani and Sylvia Mulinge of Vodacom Tanzania, although a number local gospel artistes were notably absent.

The man of the night, however, was Todd, who arrived on stage to a standing ovation from the full house crowd. Among the songs he performed were his hit singles King of Glory, Free Worshipper and You are Everything.

But its his best known single Victory belongs to Jesus that seemingly touched the worshipers in attendance. Backed by a guitarist and pianist, he swayed the worshipers with the slow beat of the hit.

Kenya

One Dead As Hundreds Are Displaced By Floods in Mandera

One person has been confirmed dead with at least 2,050 households being affected by flooding in Mandera South Sub-County… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.