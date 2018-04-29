29 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rick Ross to Drop Verse On Sauti Sol's 'Live and Die in Afrika' Track

By Hilary Kimuyu

Touring American rapper Rick Ross, who performed in Nairobi on Saturday night, has said he will be dropping a verse on Sauti Sol's track Live and Die In Afrika.

The Teflon Don and Maybach Music Boss, disclosed the information while being interviewed on NRG Radio prior to his concert at the Carnivore grounds.

"When we were driving here and I was listening to a song and it was a record called Live and Die In Afrika. I want Sauti Sol to make sure you get that instrumental to my DJ so that I can put a verse on it," the rapper said.

On hearing the news, Sauti Sol said they were humbled and will be sending the instrumentals right away.

"Shout out to the boss Rick Ross for the love. We're humbled and say no more, sending the instrumental right away. Africa is the future," the group said through their Twitter handle.

Rick Ross has over 200 guest verses in his music career and he always makes a great impression whenever he is featured on a track.

