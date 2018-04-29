Kenya: One Dead As Hundreds Are Displaced By Floods in Mandera

One person has been confirmed dead with at least 2,050 households being affected by flooding in Mandera South Sub-County as a result of the ongoing heavy rains.

Mr Adawa Haji Ahmed a chief officer with the Mandera County government said El Wak town remains the most affected area with 1,500 households flooded.

"We just concluded assessing the situation in Mandera South and El Wak is leading with other areas like Golicha, Fincharo, Borehole11 and Bula-afya also suffering," said Mr Ahmed.

He said the one death was reported in Ethole, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to three.

A week earlier, two children were washed away by raging floods in Mandera town.

BODY RECOVERED

One body was recovered and the search is still on for the second body believed to have been washed into a swollen River Daua.

"Most of the houses in these areas are submerged in water but our team from the department of Roads and Public Works are on the ground for emergency intervention," he said.

Mr Ahmed said already, a plan is underway to supply food and non-food items to the affected people now in camps.

"We shall be dispatching food and non-food items including mosquito nets, mattresses, among other things to these areas," he said.

He asked locals living along the river banks in Mandera to move to safer grounds early enough as the river showed signs of bursting.

"Heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands are causing the river to flood on our side and we are appealing to those near to move to avoid a disaster," he said.