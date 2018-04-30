Zimbabwe: Electoral Commission to Release Voters Roll Mid-May

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it will release a provisional roll of voters mid-May as preparations for this year general elect gather steam.

Acting Zec chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana, in a statement Sunday, said the exercise will also allow the commission to remove dead people from the roll a cause for much political heckling in Zimbabwe.

"It is hereby notified for the general public that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) shall lay one the country's provisional voters' roll inspection by the public from 19 May 2018 to 29 May 2018 in accordance with section 21 of the Electoral Act (Chapter213).

"The purpose of the provisional voters' roll inspection is to allow members of the public to check if their details were correctly captured and if not, have the anomalies corrected.

"The electorate should bring burial orders or deaths certificates for their deceased registered relatives so that they are removed from the provisional voters' roll."

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa has consistently promised a clean election, the opposition remains sceptical and the voters roll remains a source of continuing disagreements.

Silaigwana showed he is not blind to this, promising there will be mistakes.

"Registrants may also take the opportunity to transfer their registration to appropriate polling stations based on new proof of residence," he said.

"Once all the corrections have been taken on board, the commission will then produce the final voters' roll that will be used in the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections.

"This means that the provisional voters' roll may undoubtedly contain some errors and therefore registrants are urged to go and inspect the voters' roll. The Commission will open inspection centres at all polling stations."

Zimbabwe is likely to go to the polls in late July or early August this year for the first time without founding leader Robert Mugabe at the helm of the country.

Ironically the veteran leader's long-time nemesis former MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai passed away in February this year leaving Mnangagwa to face off against new opposition frontman the youthful Nelson Chamisa in the power scrap.