Kenya: Shujaa Fall to All Blacks, Pick 10 Points

Nairobi — Kenya picked 10 points from the Singapore Sevens to move to 93 this season after losing 17-7 to Commonwealth Games Champions New Zealand in the fifth place Main Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The All Blacks ran in three tries, one of which was converted while the Kenyans had only one converted try in a tough fixture at the national Stadium in Singapore.

With two legs remaining this season, Kenya has a great opportunity to break the 100 point barrier and record their highest ever points tally in a season.

The New Zealanders poked Kenya's face right at the start winning the ball from the kick off and Kurt Baker racing down the left before dotting down and converting his own try.

Kenya responded after some patient build up, Sikuta landing the ball and the try awardred after a TMO decision. Eden Agero added in the extras as Shujaa went level.

However, New Zealand got back to the lead after picking off a Kenyan mistake on the counter rack, Dylan Collier dotting down after the ball was started off quickly off the set piece for a 12-7 lead at half time.

The second half was tough with both sides jaded after a tough period in June that included two World Sevens series and the Commonwealth Games. There was room for only one try and it was Trael Joass who dotted down for the All Blacks.

Kenya had done well to hold their defensive line, but they cracked when the ball was spread out to the left and Joass dotted down.

The boys will now slightly over a month for rest and recovery before the final tour of the season in Europe with the London Sevens coming on June 2-3 and the season ending Paris Sevens a week later in France.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm